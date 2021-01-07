BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 7 January 2021
Scottish Championship loan move for young Irish defender Corrie Ndaba

The 21-year-old Dubliner has joined Ayr United from Ipswich Town until the end of the season.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 8:14 PM
https://the42.ie/5319393
Corrie Ndaba pictured during a Republic of Ireland U21 training session in March 2019.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Corrie Ndaba pictured during a Republic of Ireland U21 training session in March 2019.
Corrie Ndaba pictured during a Republic of Ireland U21 training session in March 2019.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IPSWICH TOWN HAVE agreed to send Corrie Ndaba out on loan to increase his exposure to competitive first-team football.

The 21-year-old defender from Dublin will spend the remainder of the season with Scottish Championship club Ayr United.

Ndaba has been restricted to four appearances for Ipswich so far in the current campaign – three in the EFL Trophy and one in the Carabao Cup.

After impressing during pre-season fixtures, his prospects of nailing down a place in Paul Lambert’s team were hindered by the arrival of Republic of Ireland U21 international Mark McGuinness on loan from Arsenal. 

“I have been down and watched Corrie live and also we have watched plenty of footage of him. We also got excellent feedback from the staff at Ipswich and every report on him is very positive,” said Ayr United manager Mark Kerr, whose side sit in sixth place in Scotland’s second tier.

“With the games coming thick and fast between now and the end of the season, we need to make sure we have good defensive options. Corrie is a big, strong, athletic defender who is quick and good on the ball.”

Ndaba, who joined Ipswich from Cherry Orchard at the age of 16, is contracted to the English League One club until the summer of 2022.

As well as being capped by Ireland at U18 level, he featured in the U21 squad during Stephen Kenny’s reign as manager. 

Ndaba follows in the footsteps of compatriot and club-mate Aaron Drinan, who had a short spell on loan at Ayr United last season. 

About the author:

Paul Dollery
