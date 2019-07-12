McIlroy six off the lead as Irish trio miss the cut at the Scottish Open

BERND WIESBERGER’S RESURGENCE continued with an outstanding 10-under 61 on day two of the Scottish Open.

The Austrian’s sensational round at The Renaissance Club saw him join Lee Slattery and Erik van Rooyen at the top of the leaderboard in a three-way tie on 14 under.

The 33-year-old carded 11 birdies — six of which came in a row from holes five to 10 — to maintain his strong form.

Wiesberger missed seven months with a wrist injury but won the Made in Denmark event in May and finished in a tie for second at last week’s Irish Open.

Englishman Slattery hit seven birdies in a blemish-free 64 on day two, while South African Van Rooyen also finished on seven under for the second day in a row.

Players needed a score of five under to make the cut, with Paul Dunne (-4), Padraig Harrington (-3) and Graeme McDowell (level par) among those to miss out.

Rory McIlroy carded another round of 67 which leaves him six strokes off the pace on eight under.

