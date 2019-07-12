This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McIlroy six off the lead as Irish trio miss the cut at the Scottish Open

There’s a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend at The Renaissance Club.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jul 2019, 10:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,412 Views 2 Comments
Scottish Open joint-leader Bernd Wiesberger at the 9th tee.
Scottish Open joint-leader Bernd Wiesberger at the 9th tee.
Scottish Open joint-leader Bernd Wiesberger at the 9th tee.

BERND WIESBERGER’S RESURGENCE continued with an outstanding 10-under 61 on day two of the Scottish Open.

The Austrian’s sensational round at The Renaissance Club saw him join Lee Slattery and Erik van Rooyen at the top of the leaderboard in a three-way tie on 14 under.

The 33-year-old carded 11 birdies — six of which came in a row from holes five to 10 — to maintain his strong form.

Wiesberger missed seven months with a wrist injury but won the Made in Denmark event in May and finished in a tie for second at last week’s Irish Open.

Englishman Slattery hit seven birdies in a blemish-free 64 on day two, while South African Van Rooyen also finished on seven under for the second day in a row.

Players needed a score of five under to make the cut, with Paul Dunne (-4), Padraig Harrington (-3) and Graeme McDowell (level par) among those to miss out.

Rory McIlroy carded another round of 67 which leaves him six strokes off the pace on eight under.

