Friday 13 August 2021
Thomson leads Scottish Open after father's heart scare, contrasting fortunes for Irish pair

Leona Maguire made a steady start, while Stephanie Meadow withdrew due to injury.

By AFP Thursday 12 Aug 2021
Leona Maguire at Tokyo 2020 last weekend.
Image: Photosport/John Cowpland/INPHO
Image: Photosport/John Cowpland/INPHO

MICHELE THOMSON TOOK a two-shot lead after the first round of the LPGA’s Scottish Open on Thursday, just a month after the nightmare of witnessing her father suffer a heart attack during a tournament.

Thomson carded a seven-under 65 with a trio of players two shots back after the first 18 holes — Anne Van Dam, Jasmin Suwannapura and US Open champion Yuka Saso.

The Filipino carded eight birdies in her round of 67 to be five under.

It was just last month that 33-year-old Thomson had to retire from the Finland Open after her father and caddie Graham suffered a heart attack mid-round.

“I’ve had quite a tough time with dad in Finland obviously and haven’t been concentrating on my golf but that shows me that golf’s just golf and just get on with it and whatever happens, that’s life,” said the Scottish player.

Fresh off her Tokyo 2020 Olympics exploits, Ireland’s Leona Maguire sits six shots off the lead and in a tie for 35th.

The Cavan woman carded a one-under par round of 71 in a steady start.

Stephanie Meadow withdrew due to injury.

You can follow the leaderboard here>

 © – AFP, 2021

AFP

