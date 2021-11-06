Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 6 November 2021
McEneff on target in easy Hearts win as Jamie McGrath makes timely St Mirren return

Hearts have gone second with a hammering of Dundee United.

AARON MCENEFF SCORED the closing goal of Hearts’ 5-2 hammering of Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership earlier today. 

The former Shamrock Rovers midfielder was sprung from the bench late in the game and scored the final goal of a rout that featured two goals from Ben Woodburn, on loan from Liverpool. 

The result lifts Hearts to second, three points behind Rangers and a point ahead of Celtic having played a game more than both of them. 

Elsewhere, Jamie McGrath made a timely return from injury ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifiers with Portugal and Luxembourg by playing all 90 minutes of St Mirren’s 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. McGrath was stretchered off with a hip injury only two weeks ago, but the injury was not as serious as first feared and the Meathman will now link up with the Irish international squad. 

Motherwell, meanwhile, beat Aberdeen 2-0. 

Compatriots Conor McCarthy, Joe Shaughnessy and Connor Ronan all featured for St Mirren, with a draw leaving them eighth in the table. 

