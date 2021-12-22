Membership : Access or Sign Up
Scottish Premiership winter break brought forward

Ten of the 12 Premiership clubs were in favour of starting the winter break immediately.

By Press Association Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 8:09 PM
The winter break was initially due to begin on 3 January.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SCOTLAND’S TOP-FLIGHT teams will pause for a winter break after playing their St Stephen’s Day fixtures.

The decision was taken by the Scottish Professional Football League board on Wednesday following more than 24 hours of discussions in the wake of new restrictions on live events in Scotland.

Ten of the 12 cinch Premiership clubs were in favour of starting the winter break immediately – following rearranged three fixtures later on Wednesday – after the Scottish Government limited crowds at outdoor events to 500 for a period up to three weeks.

However, St Stephen’s Day games will go ahead as planned in front of limited crowds. Fixtures from 29 December and 2-3 January have been put back to 17-18 January and 1-2 February respectively.

Premiership clubs were initially due to begin their winter break after the Edinburgh derby on 3 January and then return with Scottish Cup action around the weekend of 22-23 January.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We have advised our clubs that any postponements increase the risk of further disruption to an already highly congested fixture calendar.

“There are mixed views amongst cinch Premiership clubs about what to do for the best.

“However, a majority favour the postponement of fixtures to give a chance for games scheduled to be played over the festive period to be played in front of fans, once the three-week period of restrictions comes to an end.”

An SPFL statement added: “Cinch Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs were consulted as to whether they wished to postpone fixtures in their divisions, but they did not wish to do so.”

None of the lower divisions have a winter break. 

