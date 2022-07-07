Tringale leaves big names in his wake with stunning 61 to lead Scottish Open

AMERICAN CAMERON TRINGALE is the clubhouse leader on day one of the Scottish Open, his stunning 61 leaving a host of big names in the shade.

Tringale parred his first four holes and then birdied number five, and then caught fire: he birdied seven and eight and then birdied six straight holes after the turn to post a 61 and lead second-placed Gary Woodland by three shots.

“My putter got red hot and that’s how to do it”, Tringale told Sky Sports. I was fortunate with the amount of putts I holed, I was dialled in on the greens. The good outcomes will come as a byproduct if I can keep my head on straight.”

The Scottish Open’s slot immediately prior to the Open means it usually brings big names from the United States eager for a links tune-up, but its fresh status as a co-sanctioned event by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour has made it even more attractive, with FedEx Cup points on offer.

Thus 14 of the world’s top 15 are in action, with world number one Scottie Scheffler struggling to a three-over round of 73, back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 made moot by a double bogey on 18. Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and Cam Smith and Tyrrell Hatton are all tied on two-under.

The exception from the top 15 is Rory McIlroy, who is not playing and instead practising at links courses across Ireland. He was spotted playing at Ballybunion with Tiger Woods earlier today. Shane Lowry is also not in action, as he’s practising at Portmarnock in Dublin today, and may make a return to the scene of his 2009 Irish Open triumph, Baltray, in further preparation before next week.

Thus Padraig Harrington is the only Irish player in action in Scotland, and he went out at even par, a birdie on 4 lost with a bogey on 9.

The leaderboard can be followed live here.