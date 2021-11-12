All-Ireland winning defender unsure if he'll return to Clare fold in 2022

HE TOOK A year out from inter-county hurling this year and All-Ireland winner Séadna Morey is undecided if he’ll return to the Clare hurling panel in 2022.

The speedy defender, who lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup with the Banner in 2013, hasn’t ruled out a return to the squad at some stage down the line, whether that’s next season or not.

Sixmilebridge’s hopes of winning a third straight Clare SHC title were dashed after a quarter-final defeat to Éire Óg but Morey has plenty to keep him occupied over the winter months.

Together with his cousin, Clare camogie star Chloe Morey, they’re establishing a new fitness facility in their native Sixmilebridge called Morey Movement.

It’s an idea that’s been a number of years in the making for the pair, only to be delayed by the pandemic last year.

As the official opening of their business venture looms, Séadna says he hasn’t given much thought to the prospect of a return to the Clare jersey next season.

“Last year I never said I was retiring or stepping away for good or anything like that, it was kind of a year out just to get this up and going and to freshen myself mentally too,” he tells The42.

“My job is very time-consuming and it was hard to juggle everything,” says Morey, who works as a dangerous goods safety advisor with EcoOnline.

“I was struggling on that side so I just wanted to take a year out to freshen things up. Next year really I haven’t thought about it properly to be fair.

“Anything I do I want to 100% commit to so at the moment it’s the gym and getting Morey Movement up and going is my full focus. Whether down the line I consider things, or if Brian (Lohan) even wants me back we don’t know, but that’s something I haven’t thought about.

“At the moment my full focus will be 100% to Morey Movement and getting it up and running.”

At 28, Morey still has time on his side and hasn’t ruled out the prospect of returning to the Clare jersey at some stage down the line.

“No, not at all,” he says. “Back when I was coming up through underage and stuff, 28 is when you’d be looking at your peak time. That’s when players would be at their best, going on to 30, 31 and 32.

“I know times have changed with hurling now and it’s hard to get a long stint in inter-county careers body-wise and stuff like that.

“But I definitely wouldn’t rule anything out in the future. I love hurling, I love my county and I love representing Clare. If it’s something I get the hunger back for again and love for it I’ll consider 100% going back.”

Morey celebrates after the Banner's All-Ireland success in 2013. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

While Sixmilebridge have been dominant on the club scene in Clare, winning five county titles since 2013, much of his success at inter-county level arrived in the early part of his career.

Between 2010 and 2013, Morey won two Munster minor medals with Clare, three Munster and All-Ireland U21 titles, in addition to a Celtic Cross at senior level.

He looks on that period of his career fondly, even if it took its toll on the mind and body. He had a double hip operation that forced him to miss much of the 2016 season, but recovered fully to return the following year.

“We had the minor success, then straight into U21,”he recalls. “While we were still winning then U21 we were won the senior so it was all in one go really. It was week-on-week, there was never a break.

“We were lasting until the end of the years and then U21 goes into a bit of the winter time back when I was playing it. So it was just non-stop. I remember it was eight years in-a-row where every week I was training and playing matches, it was never a break or a pre-season.

“It took its toll on my body and also it took its toll mentally. When you’re in inter-county, you prioritise everything towards it. Even days off you’re focusing on nutrition, you’re trying to get your body right for the next session.

“I loved, I absolutely loved all my time in the inter-county but I suppose when I came to last year I just said I need to prioritise other things in my life.

“When I do something I want to do it 100%. So if my mind and heart wasn’t in it I wasn’t going to just rock up to trainings and try get through it. I wanted to really properly enjoy it. The love for it kind of went in a way and I just needed to step away and get that freshness and look at other aspects of my life and my professional career and at home too.”

His focus in the short-term will be on getting the gym off the ground.

Having previously worked together to establish a sports camp for children in Sixmilebridge, Séadna and Chloe got their qualifications in strength and conditioning at Setanta College, through the GPA.

“We’re looking forward to have a place where Sixmilebridge can build a fitness community where they’re looking after their health and well-being,” he explains.

Séadna and Chloe Morey in their new fitness facility.

“Sixmilebridge has never had a facility like that and it’s a very sporting town.

“It’s not a hurling or a GAA gym or anything like that. It’s trying to focus on everyday people really. Whether you’ve never come into a gym before or you’re well-advanced in it, we’ll hopefully cater for everyone.

“We have a very large facility down there that’s well kitted out. Our ideas are small group PT (personal training) where we’ll have 12 max per class. They have their own area, their own pods with squat racks and everything like that so we’d hopefully be able to bring them along their own fitness journey depending on their goals.

“It’ll be a very one-to-one coaching while within a class setting. That’s our target. It’s for all people really, not just people that are already into their fitness and exercise.”

A number of inter-county players have established their own gyms in recent years, including Mayo legend Andy Moran and Kilkenny’s TJ Reid.

“It was hectic for the last few weeks and months. But we’ve been extremely fortunate to have the GPA services and the help they give to players going into their own business is excellent.

“We tapped into that we’re lucky enough too that a local business man who runs his own company and sponsors the Sixmilebridge GAA club is helping us out on that side of things too.

“Because myself and Chloe don’t have the business heads. We’re obviously new to this so it’s great to have that guidance and help into what to be looking out for and what to do. We have great support behind us.”

For Morey, his almost decade-long involvement with Clare at senior level sparked his interest in the area, giving him a very good level of understanding before he began to study it.

He considers himself fortunate to have worked alongside “extremely talented” S&C coaches Joe O’Connor, Kelvin Harold and Keith Carr during his time with the county.

“At the very start when I came into Clare there wasn’t that much emphasis on S&C whereas now it’s gone massive. The science behind it and the intelligence of some S&C coaches that work with teams is incredible.

“That pushed me into wanting to go down that route as well because I am a bit of a fitness freak myself that I want to learn and get better at it all the time,” says Morey.

“So it was great to work with them and see their insight and hopefully I can go into that line myself down the line.

“I just wanted to understand why I’m doing what I’m doing when I go into the gym three days a week for inter-county hurling. It really benefited me too. I knew what to be looking out for and I knew what to try and focus on myself.

“I knew what my body was capable of too and what I shouldn’t be doing and that really helped me towards the injury side of things too.

“When I was younger coming into inter-county I probably pushed myself too much on lifting heavy and trying to get bigger, whereas I probably didn’t focus on technique and form enough.

“You can see that now with development teams at U14 and U15 they’re learning their technique and trying to get that right so they’re developed by the time they’re coming into U20s and stuff.”

Morey Movement will hold an opening day tomorrow (Saturday) before it opens fully with classes starting from Monday, 22 November.

“Myself and Chloe will be there to answer any questions if people have on memberships and the classes that we actually do.

“Hopefully it’ll go down well with the people in Sixmilebridge and surrounding areas.

“My hope would be that really to see if we can build it and see how it grows. I’d love to be able to go into something like this full-time and it’s something that I probably wouldn’t see as a job that way.

“I love it so much that I’d love to bring that community, fitness, health and wellbeing to the Sixmilebridge area,” he adds.

