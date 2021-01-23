BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 23 January 2021
All-Ireland winning defender opts out of Clare hurling set-up for 2021

Seadna Morey will continue to play for his club this season.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 9:28 AM
43 minutes ago 1,648 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5333484
Clare’s Seadna Morey.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Clare’s Seadna Morey.
Clare’s Seadna Morey.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR winner Seadna Morey has opted out of the Clare hurling panel for the coming season. 

The pacey defender’s departure was confirmed through a statement by his club Sixmilebridge last night.

Morey, who also won a National League crown and three All-Ireland U21 titles with the Banner, made his debut in 2012 and won a Celtic Cross under Davy Fitzgerald the following year. 

The 27-year-old played every minute of Clare’s 2020 championship campaign in Brian Lohan’s first season in charge.

Earlier this week, Morey cited injury concerns and work commitments as the reasons for his withdrawal from the squad, though he hasn’t ruled out a return down the line. 

Sixmilebridge say he will continue to line out for the reigning Clare SHC champions.

“Thanks for the memories and lots more to be made as the next chapter begins,” the statement added.

