Defender set for first start of the year as Clare make 5 changes for quarter-final against Waterford

Walsh Park hosts the tie tomorrow.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 15 Mar 2019, 11:05 AM
Seadna Morey is named at corner-back in the Clare team.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CLARE HAVE MADE five changes for tomorrow’s Allianz hurling league quarter-final against Waterford in Walsh Park.

Joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have shaken up their starting side from the draw against Limerick last time out. Seadna Morey starts at corner-back as he makes his first start of the year and Cathal Malone is drafted in at wing-back. The attack sees Aidan McCarthy start at wing-forward, Gary Cooney come in at corner-forward and Aron Shanagher named at full-forward.

Rory Hayes, David Fitzgerald, Diarmuid Ryan, Ian Galvin and Niall Deasy all drop to the bench. Throw-in is 3pm.

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) (captain)
6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
20. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan Mills)
24. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs

16. Keith Hogan (Clooney-Quin)
7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)
14. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
17. Michael O’Malley (Kimaley)
19. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus)
21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
22. Cathal McInerney (Cratloe)
23. David Conroy (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)
25. Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley)
26. Oisin O’Brien (Clonlara)

