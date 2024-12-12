Advertisement
Clare's Séadna Morey after this year's All-Ireland final. Bryan Keane/INPHO
End of an era

Two-time All-Ireland-winner announces retirement from Clare hurlers

He also won two National League titles during his time with Clare.
9.54pm, 12 Dec 2024
1.0k

TWO-TIME ALL-Ireland-winner Séadna Morey has announced his retirement from the Clare hurlers after a 12-year career.

Morey also won two National League titles, along with three Munster and All-Ireland medals at U21 level. He was introduced in extra-time during Clare’s epic All-Ireland final against Cork this year.

“We sincerely thank Séadna for everything he has done to represent Clare at the highest level since his debut 12 years ago,” Clare GAA said in a statement this evening.

“His speed, versatility, and consistency have been key ingredients in both Clare’s All-Ireland success this year and over the past decade and more in setting the standards and culture required for inter-county success.”

