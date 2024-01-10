Seahawks fire head coach Pete Carroll after missing NFL playoffs - but give him new job as 'advisor'

PETE CARROLL WAS fired as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks after 14 seasons on Wednesday, three days after they missed the NFL playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

The 72-year-old, who coached the Seahawks to their only Super Bowl title 11 years ago, was moved into an advisory role with the club by owner Jody Allen.

“After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from head coach to remain with the organization as an advisor,” Allen said in a statement.

Carroll, who had been the NFL’s oldest head coach, went 137-89 with one draw since taking on the job in 2010. He guided the Seahawks to a 43-8 triumph over Denver in Super Bowl 48 at the end of the 2013 season.

“Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community,” Allen said.

“His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward. Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family.”

Carroll’s departure leaves seven head coaching vacancies in the NFL only three days after the conclusion of the regular season, with other teams seeking a new head coach including Las Vegas, Carolina, Washington, the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee and Atlanta.

