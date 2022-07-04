Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 4 July 2022
Advertisement

Last-gasp goal from super sub salvages draw for Peamount at DLR Waves

Dearbháile Beirne levelled matters in the 95th minute.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Jul 2022, 10:07 PM
53 minutes ago 401 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5807813
James O'Callaghan's Peamount United rescued a 1-1 draw with DLR Waves.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
James O'Callaghan's Peamount United rescued a 1-1 draw with DLR Waves.
James O'Callaghan's Peamount United rescued a 1-1 draw with DLR Waves.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

DEARBHÁILE BEIRNE WAS Peamount United’s last-gasp hero as they rescued a draw against DLR Waves in the Women’s National League [WNL] tonight.

Super sub Beirne levelled matters in the 95th minute; the Leitrim native breaking the hearts of her former club as the spoils were shared after a thriller at UCD Bowl.

The hosts hit the front in the 50th minute, when Katie Malone nodded home Sarah McKevitt’s cross. Moments before half time, DLR goalkeeper Eve Badana had denied Stephanie Roche from the spot.

Beirne was introduced in the 84th minute, and she had the final say with a stoppage-time header.

The salvaged point keeps Peamount fourth in the table, while DLR remain fifth.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie