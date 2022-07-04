Last-gasp goal from super sub salvages draw for Peamount at DLR Waves

DEARBHÁILE BEIRNE WAS Peamount United’s last-gasp hero as they rescued a draw against DLR Waves in the Women’s National League [WNL] tonight.
Super sub Beirne levelled matters in the 95th minute; the Leitrim native breaking the hearts of her former club as the spoils were shared after a thriller at UCD Bowl.
The hosts hit the front in the 50th minute, when Katie Malone nodded home Sarah McKevitt’s cross. Moments before half time, DLR goalkeeper Eve Badana had denied Stephanie Roche from the spot.
Deep in added time, Dearbhaile Beirne heads a dramatic equaliser for Peamount!
Beirne was introduced in the 84th minute, and she had the final say with a stoppage-time header.
The salvaged point keeps Peamount fourth in the table, while DLR remain fifth.
🟣 Peamount salvage a point but stay 4⃣th
