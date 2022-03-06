Membership : Access or Sign Up
Big blow for Tipperary as Seamus Callanan suffers broken hand

Tipperary GAA announced the news in a statement on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Mar 2022, 2:37 PM
TIPPERARY WILL BE without 2019 Hurler of the Year Seamus Callanan for a number of weeks after he sustained a broken bone in his hand. 

Colm Bonnar had named Callanan as a substitute for their Allianz Hurling League tie with Waterford in Walsh Park but he was replaced by Alan Flynn before throw-in.

Tipperary GAA announced the news in a statement on Sunday: “One change to the Tipperary Senior Hurling subs list with Alan Flynn replacing Seamus Callanan. Seamus sustained a broken bone in his hand at training on Friday evening and will be out for a number of weeks as a result.”

Callanan made his first start of the year last Saturday against Dublin.  The full forwards is now a doubt for Tipperary’s Championship opener away to Waterford on April 17. 

