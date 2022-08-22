Séamus Callanan: 'We will be there forever to support the people closest to him'

IT WAS AN emotional weekend for Tipperary hurling as Clonoulty-Rossmore returned to senior hurling championship action following the tragic death of Dillon Quirke.

They secured a three-point victory over Moycarkey-Borris on Sunday. Moycarkey-Borris presented Clonoulty-Rossmore with a number 11 shirt — Quirke’s number — signed by their squad while there were tributes to the young county star before games across the county.

In Semple Stadium, Drom & Inch cruised past Thurles Sarsfields on a 3-21 to 0-23 scoreline. 2019 Hurler of the Year Séamus Callanan hit 0-9 in that tie.

“Over the last number of weeks, it has hit everyone. No matter if you knew Dillon or you didn’t, I think the whole country was hit by the tragedy,” Callanan told TG4′s GAA BEO post-match.

“Dillon was a superb young man. To lose him was heartbreaking obviously for his family and his club and for everyone around here who has trained with him and knows him. Such a great character. Such a great young man.

“A great head on his shoulders and everything to look forward to in his life. Our thoughts go out to his family, his club and all his friends. It was a horrendous time and all we can say is we will be there forever to support the people closest to him.”

The 33-year-old stressed that regardless of the results, it was an important step for the county to get back playing.

“To get out of the house for people and to have something to go and follow. Clonoulty went out and played a championship match. I saw the result, they won by three points.

“To be able to do that for him and for their club and give them something to follow is a superb achievement and great character. They have a cause. Look, we are very fortunate. Take results out of it, we’d a good win and whatever, but we are able to come out and play the game we love. It is nice to be able to do that after a rough few weeks.”

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

On the inter-county front, Thurles Sarsfields manager Mark Dowling confirmed Ronan Maher is making good progress after suffering a serious leg injury during their opening round clash against Borris-Ileigh and will be back in action well before the 2023 campaign begins.

“It is going to keep him out for a few more weeks. It is four weeks since Borris, he is after making good progress. I’d be 100% confident he is going to feature this year in the club championship,” said Dowling.

As for Callanan, he missed out on this year’s championship due to injury and is yet to make a decision about his Tipperary future.

“I haven’t had any thoughts about it. Liam Cahill is a superb man and he’d great success with the younger players. I know Liam and he is a great guy.

“At the moment we are really enjoying club hurling and I am feeling fortunate to be back hurling. I missed the summer hurling with Tipperary and now I am really enjoying my game with the club.

“Let’s see where the year takes us but this is my sole focus for as long as it lasts.”