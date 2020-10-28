Callanan: If you can't get motivated without a crowd 'you're in the wrong place'

441 DAYS AFTER Tipperary were crowned All-Ireland champions, they’ll begin the defence of their title against Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

So much water has passed under the bridge since their 2019 triumph and now that it almost feels like two seasons on from that August afternoon in Croke Park admits Seamus Callanan.

“It’s a bit strange, it feels like it’s nearly Liam [Sheedy]‘s third season with us, as if this year is broken into two years,” he said.

“It seems so long ago that we won the All-Ireland final, a lifetime ago now, through the current circumstances.”

The five-month delay might work as an advantage then for Tipperary, who haven’t successfully defended the All-Ireland since 1965.

Callanan was around for their attempts to win back-to-back crowns in 2011 and 2017, though for the moment he isn’t looking beyond 2018 champions Limerick on Sunday.

“That’s the end goal for everyone, they would love to be in a position to do that [defend the All-Ireland],” he stressed.

“For us the step is to get to the Munster final, that’s the concentration now. You always say if you can win your first match it gives you good momentum going into the rest of the championship. That’s the sole focus.”

Even though they’re playing behind closed doors, Callanan says players won’t find it hard to motivate themselves once the ball is throw-in.

“I think any time you can get to play in a Munster semi-final, if that can’t motivate you, if a championship being played off in six or seven weeks can’t motivate you to really put it all in for that…

“At the end of the day your medal is going to be the same, whether it’s a 2020 medal, it will mean the same, so your motivation comes from within as well and from the people around you, and wanting to do the best you can for Tipperary.

“So that will always be there. And if it’s not there, you’re in the wrong place.”

The three-time All-Ireland winner is 32 now and has more hurling behind him than in front. With a number of Tipperary’s key men in the same age bracket, he’s glad the season hasn’t been lost.

“I’m 32 years of age now as well, so it’s different for maybe a 21-year-old losing a year compared to us at that age.

“I’m still enjoying hurling, still loving every second of it, I’m glad to be playing but there are bigger things as well. There’s a lot of really important stuff going on out there at the moment.

“We’re fortunate to be able to bring a bit of joy to people over the next few weeks. It won’t make up for a lot of things that are going on, but hopefully it’s something that can contribute to a bit of positivity around the place.”

A feature of the Premier’s Liam MacCarthy success last year was Callanan’s goal rush, where he rattled the net in all eight of their championship games. He feels under no added pressure to repeat the trick this time around.

“I don’t know how it all happened, we just kind of got on a bit of a roll and it just kept going. Maybe that was the touch of luck that you need every year if you’re going to win something.

“It’s not something I’m conscious of, obviously my job as a forward is to score, but there’s absolutely no pressure on my shoulders going into any game. I know what I want to do but you’re not going to get a chance to do it every day. There’s another team lining up there to stop you from scoring.

“If they happen they happen, but I would be more than happy if someone else was getting the goals this year and we were still winning games. It doesn’t matter to me.

“Once I can contribute in the best way possible for a Tipperary win hopefully, that’s all I want to do. If I could sneak one or two along the way that would be great as well.”

Winter hurling will add a different dynamic but for Callanan, the fundamentals will remain the same.

“The standard keeps going up and up every year, you’ve seen that over the last two years in the hurling championship, it’s just got better and better every year. If we don’t move with it we’ll be left behind as well, the same as anyone else. As far as I’m concerned we’re all on a level playing field now and we’re all in the hunting pack.

“[You have] the different dynamics of the winter hurling as well now. No crowds and all that, that’s all going to play a part. It’s the team that can adapt to all that better - there’s no team that has an advantage at the moment.

“Different teams will manage it differently, and whoever can manage it best will probably have the best chance of coming out of it.

“It is a different challenge. Obviously Liam expects huge workrate and different things like that and that’s what we expect of ourselves as well. We know we have to go up the levels to be competitive this year.”

