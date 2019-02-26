This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seamus Coleman marks return to form as Everton lift gloom with Cardiff win

Elsewhere, Brighton slid further into danger and Newcastle sealed a crucial victory at home to Burnley.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 9:55 PM
29 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4514843
Seamus Coleman and Cardiff's Junior Hoilett.
Image: Nick Potts
Seamus Coleman and Cardiff's Junior Hoilett.
Seamus Coleman and Cardiff's Junior Hoilett.
Image: Nick Potts

IRISH CAPTAIN SEAMUS Coleman set up the opening goal of Everton’s 3-0 Premier League win against Cardiff City. 

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored both goals for Everton in a game termed “must-win” by their under-pressure manager Marco Silva. Fixtures were such that this was Everton’s first game in 17 days, which gave everyone connected with the club cause to ruminate on an abysmal run of 10 defeats in 16 games. 

Gylfi Sigurdsson lifted the gloom, however, with a goal in each half against their relegation-threatened rivals. The first was set-up by Coleman’s neat pull-back into the penalty area, and he then put the game beyond Cardiff’s reach with a second goal on the 66th minute. Dominic Calvert-Lewin added a third in stoppage time. 

The result means Everton finally find some form ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside Derby, while Cardiff remain just one point and one place clear of the drop zone; looking over their shoulders at Southampton, who play Fulham tomorrow night. 

Brighton, meanwhile, have been sucked into danger as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League - King Power Stadium Brendan Rodgers waves to his new Leicester City supporters ahead of tonight's game with Brighton. Source: Nigel French

The Foxes were watched from the stand by new manager Brendan Rodgers, and they took the lead through Demerai Gray after 10 minutes. Jamie Vardy added a second on the 63-minute mark, and although Davy Propper cut the deficit within three minutes, his side failed to force an equaliser. 

Brighton have yet to win a league game in 2019, and are now 16th in the table, three points clear of danger, albeit with two games in hand. 

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town picked up their first Premier League win since last November with a last-gasp 1-0 win at home to Wolves. Steve Mounie struck in the final minute to hand the Terriers a shock three points; their first since beating the same opponents last year. They remain rooted to the bottom of the league, however, adrift and doomed on 14 points. 

In the 8pm kick-off, Newcastle United took another steady step to safety with a 2-0 win against Burnley at St James’ Park. 

Fabian Schar’s stunning long-range effort handed Newcastle a first-half lead, with local academy product Sean Longstaff doubling the advantage seven minutes before the break. 

The result means takes Newcastle seven points clear of the drop zone, and is their fourth straight win at home.

