Seamus Coleman stretchered off against Leicester with potentially serious injury

SEAMUS COLEMAN WAS stretchered off during Everton’s Premier League game against Leicester tonight with a potentially serious knee injury.

Coleman was caught in a hefty challenge by Leicester’s Boubakary Soumaré, during which his foot appeared to get trapped in the turf as Soumaré barrelled through him. He instantly lay in a heap on the ground clutching his right knee, and a lengthy stoppage ensued before he was stretchered away.

Coleman’s right leg was heavily strapped as he was led away, but he was able to applaud and then exhort the travelling support as he left.

Everton trailed 2-1 at the time Coleman left, in a game vital in the battle against relegation.

This was Coleman’s return to the Everton team after missing three games through a hamstring injury, with manager Sean Dyche accentuating Coleman’s importance to the team during his pre-game press conference.