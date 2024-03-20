'For the first time I did think that' - Coleman feared his career was over after horror injury at Leicester

SEAMUS COLEMAN FEARED the knee injury he suffered against Leicester City in May last year would signal the end of his career.

Coleman, who turned 35 in November, was forced off during a pivotal league game in the relegation battle. A 2-2 draw helped secure Everton’s safety at Leicester’s expense.

He was caught in a hefty challenge by Leicester’s Boubakary Soumaré, during which his foot appeared to get trapped in the turf as Soumaré barrelled through him. He instantly lay in a heap on the ground clutching his right knee, and a lengthy stoppage ensued before he was stretchered away.

The Irish captain returned to Premier League action in December, and this week returned to the Irish squad for the first time in a year. Speaking at a press event today, Coleman admitted he feared for his career, as he believed he had suffered an ACL injury. Subsequent scans showed it was instead a medial ligament problem.

“It looked to be a bad injury but thankfully as I’ve said in the last couple of months I got away with it out being an ACL which was important at my age and at the time”, said Coleman.

The prospect of an ACL injury left Coleman instantly worrying about the rest of his career at the highest level.

“For the first time I did think that”, admitted Coleman. “Obviously I am not getting any younger but I do know from lads who got ACLs in the past that it is a nine to 12 months thing. My contract was up at the end of that season so I wasn’t sure.”

Not that you would have guessed his fears from his reaction. When Coleman was put onto the stretcher and led from the field, he pumped his arms to rally his team-mates and the Everton supporters.

“I wasn’t really bothered as you could see when I was coming off on a stretcher”, said Coleman. “‘Right, we could be in real trouble here, this will be my parting act to the group’, and I tried to rile the fans up going off on a stretcher.

“I did think maybe it would [be over]. That was dampened the next day when I had scan and somehow, touch wood got away with it not being an ACL.

“Still a serious injury but one I could come back from.”

Coleman hasn’t played since Ireland’s 1-0 defeat to France last March, a game in which he man-marked Kylian Mbappe and held him without a shot on target. In his absence, Ireland collapsed, losing home and away to Netherlands and Greece. They were beaten too in the return game in France, meaning Euro 2024 progresses without them and Stephen Kenny is now searching for a new employer.

“I always want to come and play for Ireland and unfortunately I missed the last year”, said Coleman. “It is great to see new players get opportunities. That’s what we want, to bring players through all the time. I always want to be part of it but you can’t always be selected, and you have to respect that. Stephen did well bringing through young players and that’s what we are seeing today, with the squad we have.”

Coleman is now being coached by his former team-mate John O’Shea, who is interim charge for the friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland on Saturday and next Tuesday.

“When I came in as a player and the manager was a player at the time, he was someone we all looked up to”, said Coleman. “For the simple things like the standards around the place, the respect he had for people around the place. Being in the squad it’s something I have tried to carry through to the younger players as I got older, I have massive respect for the manager as I’m delighted for him to get the opportunity. I know how proud he was to come in as a player, so I can’t imagine how proud he is now to lead his national team as a manager. We were team mates but now that goes to the side and I am doing all I can for the team and to impress the manager as best I can for the week I am here.”

Liam Scales and Troy Parrott have been ruled out through injury, with nobody called up in their place. Joe Hodge and Andrew Moran will link up with the squad after Friday’s U21 qualifier against San Marino.