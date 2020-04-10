Seamus Coleman donates €15,000 towards treatment for Laois boy Dan

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Seamus Coleman donated €15,000 to hugely grateful Laois parents Niall and Aisling Donoher this week.

The former Laois footballers are trying to raise over $2 million for treatment for their one-year-old son Dan, who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis before Christmas.

From the @DoItforDan201 account on Twitter, Niall and Aishling revealed Coleman’s generous donation on their GoFundMe page (here), saying: “This means so much to Dan and his parents and brings us even closer to our goal!”