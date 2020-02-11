This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 11 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This club needs European football,' says Everton captain Coleman after surge in form under Ancelotti

The Toffees are targeting Europe as the business end of the season approaches.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,577 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5002773
Everton captain Seamus Coleman.
Image: Nick Potts
Everton captain Seamus Coleman.
Everton captain Seamus Coleman.
Image: Nick Potts

IRELAND AND EVERTON captain Séamus Coleman has conceded that his Toffees teammates didn’t believe European qualification was possible a few months back — but now, it is the Premier League outfit’s main focus.

The Donegal native says Everton’s confidence is soaring after an impressive run of results, their latest 3-1 win over Crystal Palace following up a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Since Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment in December, Coleman’s Blues have earned 17 points from eight Premier League clashes, and sit seventh in the table meaning they’re in a good position to secure European football for 2020/21. 

While Sheffield United are in fifth — the Europa League spot — Everton are just three points behind. The top four teams qualify for the Champions League.

“We’re trying to catch those European places,” Coleman stated in an interview with evertontv, while noting that the mood is good and confidence high at Goodison Park.

“A few months ago, we probably didn’t think that was possible. But we’re playing well now and just looking forward to every game.

We’ve got to push for Europe. I think this club needs European football and we all want that.

“Especially here at Goodison, playing under the lights, it’s exciting. It’s something different. It’s what we want for the football club.

“Where this football club wants to get in the next three, four, five years, it has to be wanting European football every year and if we can get it this year, that’s a bonus.”

31-year-old Coleman, who made his 309th Everton appearance — a total exceeded by just 30 players in the club’s history — in last weekend’s home win over Palace, went on to stress his belief that the Toffees have a bright future under Ancelotti.

everton-v-newcastle-united-premier-league-goodison-park Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti. Source: Richard Sellers

A “world-class manager,” he says of the Italian, adding that every player in the squad is looking to prove their quality in a side hoping to compete more and more for silverware.

“Every player out there needs to want to be part of the club going forward,” Coleman concluded. “It’s an exciting time for the fans and for the players and, when you’ve got a manager of that calibre, you can’t not be excited.

When you play for this football club, 100% is the minimum you should be giving.

“When we all come together here at Goodison, the fans and everything, it’s a tough place to come for everyone. And since the manager has come in, it has been mostly positive results.”

Meanwhile today, Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has suggested he is unlikely to change his thinking on the Coleman-Matt Doherty right-back conundrum, and believes that playing the two of them in the same team doesn’t work.

The Boys In Green are facing into a huge Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia next month.

Related Reads

11.02.20 'There’s two or three times I’ve selected him and he’s not come'
10.02.20 'Don't think that because they're doing well in the Championship, they're going to come in and play against Slovakia'
10.02.20 Hull boss impressed by former Cork City star's 'excellent' Championship debut

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie