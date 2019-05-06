Coleman 'happy to score' vital goal to help Everton end home campaign on positive note

Everton scored a 2-0 win over Burnley ahead of their final game of this campaign.

SEAMUS COLEMAN SAYS he was “happy to score” a goal which helped Everton to a vital 2-0 victory over Burnley.

The Republic of Ireland captain found the target in the 20th minute of the first half, pouncing on Tom Heaton’s error to double Everton’s lead. The Toffees opened their account three minutes earlier through Ben Mee’s own goal.

“I used to get in that position [close to goal] a lot, so I’m happy to score,” Coleman told the club’s official website about his goal after the final whistle.

“It’s part of my game and I’m happy to get on the scoresheet.

Coleman pictured with family during the lap of honour at Goodison Park. Source: Peter Byrne

“The manager encourages us to get forward. We’re an attacking team so thankfully I got the goal.”

I’ve always had a good reception from the fans. They supported me and the team all year so I’m happy with how it ended today.”

Marco Silva’s charges will travel to face Spurs in their final game of the season this weekend, and will head into that fixture on the back of four consecutive wins at home.

The Everton defender says that it’s crucial for the team to capitalise on that momentum heading into the next campaign.

“We have to go into next season positive,” insists Coleman. “The fans have really come with us the last couple of months.

“This year has been brilliant and it’s fed off the players. If the fans and players come together, we can go on to do good things.”

