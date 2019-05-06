This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coleman 'happy to score' vital goal to help Everton end home campaign on positive note

The Republic of Ireland star helped his side to a 2-0 win over Burnley at the weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 6 May 2019, 6:57 PM
Everton scored a 2-0 win over Burnley ahead of their final game of this campaign.
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

Updated at 19.18

SEAMUS COLEMAN SAYS he was “happy to score” a goal which helped Everton to a vital 2-0 victory over Burnley.

The Republic of Ireland captain found the target in the 20th minute of the first half, pouncing on Tom Heaton’s error to double Everton’s lead. The Toffees opened their account three minutes earlier through Ben Mee’s own goal.

“I used to get in that position [close to goal] a lot, so I’m happy to score,” Coleman told the club’s official website about his goal after the final whistle. 

“It’s part of my game and I’m happy to get on the scoresheet.

Everton v Burnley - Premier League - Goodison Park Coleman pictured with family during the lap of honour at Goodison Park. Source: Peter Byrne

“The manager encourages us to get forward. We’re an attacking team so thankfully I got the goal.”

I’ve always had a good reception from the fans. They supported me and the team all year so I’m happy with how it ended today.”

Marco Silva’s charges will travel to face Spurs in their final game of the season this weekend, and will head into that fixture on the back of four consecutive wins at home.

The Everton defender says that it’s crucial for the team to capitalise on that momentum heading into the next campaign.

“We have to go into next season positive,” insists Coleman. “The fans have really come with us the last couple of months.

“This year has been brilliant and it’s fed off the players. If the fans and players come together, we can go on to do good things.”

- An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Everton are still in the hunt for Europa League qualification. This has been corrected.

