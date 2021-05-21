More injury worry for Kenny as Coleman ruled out of Everton's final game of the season

SEAMUS COLEMAN HAS been ruled out of Everton’s final game of the season due to injury.

The Republic of Ireland captain will sit out the trip to play Manchester City on Sunday having picked up an injury in the 1-0 win over Wolves on Wednesday.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti did not disclose the nature of Coleman’s injury during his pre-match press conference today.

Coleman is just one game away from reaching 300 appearances in the Premier League.

“Coleman had a problem during the game against Wolves and will not be available for the game but he will support the team as a captain,” Ancelotti said.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will hope Coleman’s injury isn’t too problematic ahead of the friendlies against Andorra and Hungary next month.

Kenny is due to name his squad for a nine-day training camp in Spain on Monday, and is likely to be missing a host of players through injury.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed we will be without James Rodriguez and Seamus Coleman for #MCIEVE.



Watch live: https://t.co/zP2rLMpBeQ#EFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/fZ02bee4ib — Everton (@Everton) May 21, 2021

Callum O’Dowda and Kevin Long will both miss the camp, while there are also doubts surrounding the availability of Ciaran Clark, Jeff Hendrick, Enda Stevens and Alan Browne.

Meanwhile Ancelotti confirmed that Everton will also be without James Rodriguez for the game against City, with the Colombia international recovering from a calf issue.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“James Rodriguez is unfortunately not available for this game. He has not recovered from the problem with his calf, unfortunately he did not finish the season well.

“Now he will be focused to prepare for the Copa America with his national team. I hope to have him back next season at his best.

“I think the Copa America is in his mind now [his season is over] but he was really disappointed not to be able to help the team in the final part of the season. But he has to be ready for the start of next season and to try to avoid the problem that he’s had.”



The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!