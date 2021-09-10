Benitez says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman could make swift return from hamstring injury

EVERTON CAPTAIN SEAMUS captain Seamus Coleman could be fit for the visit of Burnley as his hamstring injury suffered on international duty with the Republic of Ireland is not as bad as first feared.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez confirmed Coleman could be in line to make a swift return having missed Ireland’s 1-1 draw with Serbia on Tuesday.

“It was not very bad,” Benitez said. “I think he can be available on Monday.”

Deadline-day signing Salomon Rondon is set for his first appearance in the squad while defenders Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina and midfielder Tom Davies are back in training and available.

Midfielder Fabian Delph misses out with a shoulder injury and playmaker James Rodriguez is lacking match fitness having not featured this season but striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to start despite pulling out of the England squad.

Record signing Maxwel Cornet could make his debut for Burnley following his £12.9million move from Lyon.

Fellow new arrival Connor Roberts is ruled out as he continues to suffer with a groin strain, while Kevin Long and Dale Stephens also remain absent.

Boss Sean Dyche is hopeful that defender Nathan Collins will feature despite being forced to pull out of the Republic of Ireland’s squad for their World Cup qualifiers due to an unspecified injury.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Lonergan, Mina, Godfrey, Gomes, Iwobi, Davies, Rondon, Gordon.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Cornet, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Richardson.

