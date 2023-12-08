Everton boss Dyche plays down fears over Seamus Coleman injury setback

SEAMUS COLEMAN’S INJURY setback is nothing more than “a minor situation”, Everton boss Sean Dyche said after the Toffees captain made his long-awaited return on Thursday.

The Killybegs man was a late addition to Everton’s starting line-up for their 3-0 win against Newcastle — his first senior appearance since suffering a serious knee injury more than seven months ago.

Advertisement

Coleman appeared to hurt his foot in a second-half incident and was substituted on 67 minutes.

Speaking in his press conference after the win, which lifted Everton out of the relegation zone for the first time since their 10-point deduction, Dyche described the setback as “unfortunate” and said the decision to start Coleman had been “last-minute.com”.

“We had to change the team literally at lunchtime,” Dyche said.

“[I'm] pleased for him. I know what a fantastic pro he is.

“He’s got a minor situation, we think, which is unfortunate, but he has been out a long time. That can sometimes happen.

“[It's] great to have him back. [He] wore the armband with pride like he does.”