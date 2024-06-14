Séamus Coleman signs new one-year deal with Everton

SÉAMUS COLEMAN HAS signed a new one-year contract with Everton which will see him remain with the Toffees until the end of June, 2025.

Coleman is heading for his 16th season with Everton after moving to Merseyside from Sligo Rovers in January 2009 for £60,000. The 35-year-old holds the Everton record for most ever Premier League appearances at 364, while his 422 matches in all competitions puts him at 13th on the Club’s all-time list.

Republic of Ireland’s Coleman was named as Everton captain in 2019 and has gone on to lead the Toffees 133 times.

“Everyone knows what Everton means to me, and I’m very proud and honoured to sign a new contract and to keep playing for this special club in the best league in the world,” Coleman told evertontv after the announcement.

“I give it my all for the Football Club and I’m just really happy to extend my time here. I’m going to cherish and enjoy every moment.

“It’s hard to believe it’s going to be our last season at Goodison, such a special place to me and every Evertonian. Of course, I want to be part of that.

“I still feel I can do a job for this football club on and off the pitch. This being our last season at Goodison is a nice way to go into the campaign but I wouldn’t have signed the contract if I didn’t feel capable of contributing to the team.

“I’ve just played two matches for my country. I feel good and I want to help the lads on the pitch. I’m still enjoying it so what better place to do that than at the Club you love?

“I think the manager steadied that ship massively last season with our performances. I just want to be part of that and to continue to be a part of this football club.”

