Friday 5 April, 2019
Coleman's fine form recognised with Premier League Player of the Month nomination

Robbie Keane is the last Irishman to claim the prize back in 2007.

By Caoimhin Reilly Friday 5 Apr 2019, 2:11 PM
10 minutes ago 286 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4578741
Ireland captain Seamus Coleman appears to be back to his best.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ireland captain Seamus Coleman appears to be back to his best.
Ireland captain Seamus Coleman appears to be back to his best.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SEAMUS COLEMAN IS in the hunt to become the first Irish player since 2007 to win the Premier League’s Player of the Month award.

The Ireland captain was a mainstay in Everton’s defence as the Toffees won twice and drew with Liverpool during an unbeaten three-match March run, in which the Merseysiders twice kept clean sheets.

Coleman also helped Mick McCarthy’s Ireland to get their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign off to the ideal start with victories over Gibraltar and Georgia.

His predecessor as national skipper, Robbie Keane, is the last of the Irish to pick up the gong, in April 2007. 

If Coleman were to prevail, he would be just the fourth Republic of Ireland player in Premier League history to claim the prize, following on from Robbie Keane (2), Roy Keane (2) and Mickey Evans.

The Donegal man faces competition from Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson, Bernardo Silva of Manchester City, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and Southampton star James Ward-Prowse.

Fans can vote for their winner up until 6pm on Monday 8 April on the EA Sports website, with the votes of the public being combined with those of the 20 club captains and expert panel. 

The victor will be announced on Friday 12 April.

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

