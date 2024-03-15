Blow for Tipperary as Seamus Kennedy out for season with ACL

SEAMUS KENNEDY WILL miss the rest of this season after Tipperary GAA confirmed that the two-time All Ireland winner ruptured his anterior cruciate knee ligament in last weekend’s Allianz Hurling league game against Limerick.

Kennedy was forced off in the second half of last weekend’s clash in Páirc Uí Chaoimh after suffering the injury during the process of changing his running direction during the third quarter.

Tipperary are in Munster championship action against the same opposition on Sunday 28 April but Kennedy will be absent for the duration as he now requires “reconstructive surgery followed by a period of rehabilitation.”

While no time frame was specified in a statement released by the county board the 31-year-old St Mary’s Clonmel player will play no part this summer with a recovery process usually in the region of nine to 12 months.

“As a result of an injury sustained in last weekend’s Allianz Hurling league game against Limerick, Tipperary GAA can confirm that Seamus Kennedy suffered an ACL rupture that will now require reconstructive surgery followed by a period of rehabilitation,” a statement read.

“Tipperary GAA, the Tipperary Senior Hurling management and players wish Seamus well in his recovery and look forward to his return to the playing fields in the not too distant future.”