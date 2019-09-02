Banty returns for second stint as Monaghan manager

Banty is back in charge of the Monaghan footballers.

SEAMUS ‘BANTY’ MCENANEY has returned for a second stint as Monaghan manager after his appointment was ratified at a County Committee meeting on Monday.

McEnaney previously held the position between 2004 and 2010 and is back at the helm following the departure of Malachy O’Rourke during the summer.

The former Meath and Wexford boss will be joined by a backroom team which consists of Peter Donnelly, Conor Laverty, David McCague and Ray Boyne.

“It is an honour and a privilege to get the opportunity to manage this group of Monaghan players,” McEnaney said in a statement published on the Monaghan GAA website.

The management team and I are relishing the challenge of building on the previous great work of Malachy O’Rourke and ensure that Monaghan continues to compete at the highest level.”

O’Rourke, who had bee in charge for seven years, announced his decision to step down as Monaghan manager shortly after their All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 2 exit to Armagh in June.

