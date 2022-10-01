Seamus Power's hot-streak on back nine lifts him into top 30 at Sanderson Farm Championship

SEAMUS POWER PUT together a blistering run of form on the back nine of the Country Club of Jackson in his third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship this evening to move within seven of the lead.

Coming off the 13th green following his second bogey in three holes and his third bogey of the day, the 35-year-old Waterford man could hardly have dreamed of turning things around.

Yet he did. Four straight birdies catapulted him up the leaderboard. He was one-under for his round, three under for the tournament after 13 holes. By 17 he was seven-under for the tournament after birdies on 14, 15, 16 and 17. A par at the last left him in a tie for 26th.

Scott Stallings, on 14-under, leads but remains on the course.

Power will feel he should be higher on the leaderboard after he frustratingly bogeyed two par-5s, one on the 11th and the other on the fifth.

With 17 birdies for the week, he is tied fourth for the highest number of birdies. However, 10 bogeys in his first three rounds have blotted his scorecard.

But some of his putting and approach play was tremendous such as the six-foot putt he holed on 10 at the par-3.

Then there was a 30-foot putt on 12, a 12-footer on 16 and a 24-foot putt on 17, each hole birdied.

Yet his approach shots on 14 and 15, each leaving him two feet from the hole were also tremendous. It leaves him in contention for a top-ten finish.