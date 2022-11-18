Membership : Access or Sign Up
Séamus Power four off the lead after second-round 68 in Georgia

The Déise man is tied for 15th in a congested top end of the leaderboard at the RSM Classic.

28 minutes ago
Séamus Power in action during the second round of the RSM Classic.
Image: Stephen B. Morton

SÉAMUS POWER IS four shots off the lead after Friday’s second round of the RSM Classic in Georgia.

The Waterford man shot a second-round 68 and currently sits at eight under par, tied for 15th in a congested top end of the leaderboard.

Power, who opened with a 66 on a separate course yesterday, pocketed birdies on the second and eighth before dropping a shot on the ninth.

The 35-year-old found his groove on the back nine, birdieing 10, 14, 15 and 16 before a disappointing bogey on 17 bumped him down the chasing pack. He remains in contention, however, heading into the weekend.

Harry Higgs fired a seven-under par 63 to complete his best 36-hole PGA start and grab a share of the lead.

Higgs and fellow Americans Andrew Putnam and Cole Hammer are tied at the top on 12 under at Sea Island Golf Club which is located on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Players competed for the first two rounds on the par-72 Plantation Course and par-70 Seaside course, with the last 36 holes to be played on the Seaside layout.

Higgs delivered his bogey-free round on the Seaside course while Hammer shot 66 there and Putnam fired a seven-under 65 on the Plantation course, his lone bogey of the first two rounds coming on the final hole.

At one stage early in the second round, there were eight players sharing the lead at eight under.

  • You can follow the RSM Classic leaderboard here >

– © AFP 2022, with additional reporting by The42 Team

