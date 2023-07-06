Seamus Power makes fast start at John Deere Classic

SEAMUS POWER MADE a fast start on day one of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on the PGA Tour, shooting a five-under round of 66 to trail clubhouse leader Jonas Blixt by four shots.

Power teed off on the 10th hole and made a stunning start, birdieing six of his first eight holes. His momentum then stalled somewhat, and the birdies ran dry. Power went even-par through his remaining holes, until he bogeyed his final hole, the par-four ninth.

Power was ultimately outshone by Sweden’s Blixt, however, who took the clubhouse lead with a stunning, nine-under 62, which featured two eagles, six birdies and a single bogey. It ties his career-best round on the PGA Tour to date.

“Oh, absolutely not”, replied Blixt when he asked if he saw a score this low coming. “I had six weeks off and worked a lot with my swing coach back home. I had struggled a lot I feel like a few months there, and I think I found something this week after playing the Korn Ferry last week.

“At this point when you don’t have that much confidence in your game and you find something, you just kind of go out and see where you swing at it, and that’s what happened. I mean, 62 doesn’t happen very often on the PGA Tour, at least not for me.”

Asked how he would spent the evening, Blixt told the interviewer he was planning to go to the zoo.

