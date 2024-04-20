Power cards 66 but sits four shots back from on-fire clubhouse leader Scheffler

SÉAMUS POWER RESPONDED superbly to his relatively poor second round of 70 to shoot a five-under-par 66 at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

However, Power, who sits on 12 under par for the tournament still finds himself four shots off the lead after Masters champion Scottie Scheffler posted a 63 to take command at Harbour Town.

Rory McIlroy carded his second successive, three-under-par 68 to head into Sunday’s final round on 10 under for the tournament, six strokes back from clubhouse leader Scheffler.

Shane Lowry matched McIlroy’s round but sits way down the leaderboard, in a tie for 50th, after poorer returns on Thursday and Friday.

After being the only player inside the top 20 to shoot over the 60s on Friday, Power made a blistering start to his third round to remain in the hunt: the Waterford man was four under at the turn and found two more birdies on his back nine, his only dropped shot coming at 15.

McIlroy, whose game isn’t necessarily suited to the links course at Harbour Town, had a more up-and-down round, sinking six birdies but making three bogeys that leave him only at the edge of contention.

Fresh off his second Masters success last weekend, Scheffler made a slow start in South Carolina on Thursday but his eight-under-par third round sits him two shots clear of last night’s leaders Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge and Sepp Straka at the time of writing.