Late fade sees Seamus Power fall from contention at AT&T Byron Nelson

A DOUBLE BOGEY-BOGEY run on his back nine cost Seamus Power contention at the weather-interrupted final day at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas. The Irishman ultimately finished in a tie for ninth, seven shots behind maiden PGA Tour winner Lee Kyoung-hoon.

The risk of thunderstorms saw the start of the final day brought forward to earlier in the day, but play was eventually suspended for almost two-and-a-half hours, with the final pair on the 15th hole.

Power trailed leader Sam Burns by four shots overnight, and the Waterford native started superbly by birdieing both of his opening holes. Further birdies on five, seven, and eight saw Power rise to second and position himself as the main challenger to new leader Lee Kyoung-hoon.

However, all went awry for Power on the 13th hole, when he took a double-bogey six. That was compounded with a bogey on the following hole, and he ultimately finished alongside Jordan Spieth in a tie for ninth place, picking up a cheque worth approximately $200,000.