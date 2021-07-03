Seamus Power four shots off the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

SEAMUS POWER’S EXCEPTIONAL performance on the PGA tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic continued today, with the Waterford man shooting a two-under round of 69.

He is currently in a tie for 12th on 10-under, four shots behind the on course leader, Troy Merritt, who is 14-under through 16.

Power played with remarkable consistency at the course, delivering a bogey free round, birdying three par-4s, the first, 10th and 13th. Additionally, he had 13 pars.

Key to his solid day’s work was his driving – as he averaged 312.8 metres off the tee, a 21-metre improvement on his weekly average. Better again, his accuracy was also noticeable, 78 per cent of his drives today landing on the fairway.

Reaching 72 per cent of greens in regulation goes a long way to explaining why he had such a solid round. Had his putting been a little hotter then he would be closer to Merritt.

Nonetheless he is within range of the leaders. Three players – Hank Lebioda, Cam Davis and Joaquin Niemann – were tied on 13-under, the former two in the clubhouse, Niemann through 15.

Leader Merritt had a hole in one at the par 3, 11th – and also had four birdies on the outward nine.