Dublin: 21°C Friday 16 July 2021
Seamus Power's glittering PGA Tour form continues as he sits second in Kentucky

The Waterford man is just one shot off the lead.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Jul 2021, 9:53 PM
14 minutes ago 294 Views 0 Comments
Seamus Power (file pic).
Image: Ken Murray
Image: Ken Murray

SEAMUS POWER’S GLITTERING PGA Tour form continues, with the Waterford man tied for second at the Barbasol Championship.

Power, 34, carded a four-under par round of 68 today to add to his opening round 65.

He now sits one shot behind leader Ryan Armour in Nicholasville, Kentucky, on 11-under.

Power enjoyed an impressive second day, shooting five birdies and just one bogey, and is now joint second with US duo Luke List and JT Poston.

The Déise star has enjoyed some stunning form of late, recording three top-10 finishes in his last five events on Tour. He was tied for eighth place in his last two events.

Now 123rd place on the FedEx rankings, the top 125 players retain their Tour card for next season. Power will be hoping for another boost towards security this weekend.

You can view the full leaderboard here >

