Ireland's Seamus Power remains firmly in the hunt ahead of Sunday showdown in Detroit

IRELAND’S SEAMUS POWER remains in the hunt, on course for a high finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after a solid third round in Detroit.

The Waterford man carded a round of 69 and takes a share of fourth place on 14-under.

Today’s encouraging effort came after Power recorded rounds of 67 and 66 on day one and two respectively.

Matthew Wolff sits top of the leaderboard on 19-under after a repeat round of 64. The American is in blistering form at Detroit Golf Club, having added back-to-back 64s to an opening-round score of 69.

Bryson DeChambeau and Ryan Armour are three shots back after both clocking 67 today.

And Chris Kirk, Mark Hubbard and Troy Merritt all sit joint-fourth with Power.

More to follow.



