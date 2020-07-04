This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Seamus Power remains firmly in the hunt ahead of Sunday showdown in Detroit

Round of 69 leaves Waterford man joint-fourth at Rocket Mortgage Classic.

By The42 Team Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 11:30 PM
In the hunt: Seamus Power.
Image: Carlos Osorio
Image: Carlos Osorio

IRELAND’S SEAMUS POWER remains in the hunt, on course for a high finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after a solid third round in Detroit.

The Waterford man carded a round of 69 and takes a share of fourth place on 14-under.

Today’s encouraging effort came after Power recorded rounds of 67 and 66 on day one and two respectively.

Matthew Wolff sits top of the leaderboard on 19-under after a repeat round of 64. The American is in blistering form at Detroit Golf Club, having added back-to-back 64s to an opening-round score of 69.

Bryson DeChambeau and Ryan Armour are three shots back after both clocking 67 today.

And Chris Kirk, Mark Hubbard and Troy Merritt all sit joint-fourth with Power.

More to follow.

The42 Team

