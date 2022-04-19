Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 19 April 2022
Seamus Power confirmed for 2022 Irish Open

Power will play in front of his home fans for the first time since becoming a PGA TOUR winner.

By Maurice Brosnan Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 3:50 PM
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SEAMUS POWER HAS confirmed he will compete at this year’s Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate which takes place from June 30 to July 3. 

The Waterford man, who recently made his Masters debut, will make his first appearance at an Irish Open since the 2019 event at Lahinch Golf Club.

Since then he has enjoyed a spectacular rise in the world rankings, going from 434th at the beginning of 2021 to a current career-high ranking of 40th. Power became the sixth Irishman to win on the PGA TOUR when he succeeded at the Barbasol Championship last July. 

“I cannot wait to return to the Horizon Irish Open and play in front of the home fans for the first time since my win on the PGA TOUR,” said Power. 

“I have received so much attention and love from home since that win, and during my recent run of good form, so I’m looking forward to showing my gratitude at Mount Juliet in July. 

“It’s a tournament which is very close to my heart obviously, and I had an unbelievable experience at Lahinch in 2019. The tournament has grown so much and has become a real festival for the Irish sporting public, so I’m sure it will be no different this year. Hopefully I can put on a good show for the fans.” 

