Sunday 6 February 2022
Seamus Power shoots 74 to slide from first to seventh at the AT&T at Pebble Beach

Power trails the leaders by two shots with 18 holes to play.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 6 Feb 2022, 12:11 AM
Power in pensive mood at Pebble Beach.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

SEAMUS POWER DROPPED down the leaderboard at the AT&T Pebble Beach ProAm this evening to finish his third round in seventh position.

The Waterford golfer opened with a 64 in the first round of the tournament, matching that score in round two to lead by five after 36 holes.

But today’s round was less profitable. In fact he ended it three over for the round, nine shots worse off than Beau Hossler, who shot 65 to move to the top of the leaderboard on 15-under. Two others share that lead, Andrew Putman and Tom Hoge.

Further back, in a tie for fourth, are three players, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth and Joel Dahlmen, who are a shot behind. Spieth was 11 shots behind Power at the start of the day. He is now one ahead. All is not lost for Power, however, who – at 13-under, is two shots behind the leaders.

Power got off to a poor start bogeying the par-four first; birdies on three and four suggested better things would come from the round but when he bogeyed five, seven and nine to reach the turn in a two-over, 36, you sensed he would have a long afternoon.

So it proved. A birdie at the par-5 10th was followed by bogey on the following hole. Five pars followed and then a bogey at 17.

