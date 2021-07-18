Seamus Power chases down leaders at Barbasol Championship

Seamus Power is hoping for another big weekend in a bid to secure his PGA Tour card.

IRELAND’S SEAMUS POWER was hot on the heels of the leaders as the third round of the Barbasol Championship continued on Saturday evening.

Power started the day one off the overnight lead held by JT Poston, but the leaderboard was upended earlier on Saturday by James Hahn who raced to the top with a sublime 60.

It meant Power teed off six shots adrift of Hahn’s clubhouse mark at 17-under par, but the Waterford native is just one shot back on 16-under through 12 holes at the time of writing.

After opening with a birdie, Power’s only bogey of the round so far came at the second where he missed a six-footer for par.

But he kick-started his round with three straight birdies at the fourth, fifth and sixth before adding two more at the par-five eighth and the par-five 11th.

Poston and Joseph Bramlett are tied for the lead alongside Hahn on 17-under at the time of writing, while Power sits in a tie for fourth alongside Derek Ernst on 16-under.

With just four weeks to go in the FedEx Cup race, Power is currently on track to move inside the top 110 if he can maintain his current position through to the finish on Sunday.

The top 125 finishers on the FedEx Cup list are guaranteed a full PGA Tour playing card for next season.

