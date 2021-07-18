Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 18 July 2021
Advertisement

Seamus Power chases down leaders at Barbasol Championship

Waterford native is five-under for the first 12 holes of his round, and one shot off the clubhouse lead.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Jul 2021, 12:28 AM
1 hour ago 741 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5498839
Seamus Power is hoping for another big weekend in a bid to secure his PGA Tour card.
Image: Ken Murray
Seamus Power is hoping for another big weekend in a bid to secure his PGA Tour card.
Seamus Power is hoping for another big weekend in a bid to secure his PGA Tour card.
Image: Ken Murray

IRELAND’S SEAMUS POWER was hot on the heels of the leaders as the third round of the Barbasol Championship continued on Saturday evening.

Power started the day one off the overnight lead held by JT Poston, but the leaderboard was upended earlier on Saturday by James Hahn who raced to the top with a sublime 60.

It meant Power teed off six shots adrift of Hahn’s clubhouse mark at 17-under par, but the Waterford native is just one shot back on 16-under through 12 holes at the time of writing.

After opening with a birdie, Power’s only bogey of the round so far came at the second where he missed a six-footer for par.

But he kick-started his round with three straight birdies at the fourth, fifth and sixth before adding two more at the par-five eighth and the par-five 11th.

Poston and Joseph Bramlett are tied for the lead alongside Hahn on 17-under at the time of writing, while Power sits in a tie for fourth alongside Derek Ernst on 16-under.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

With just four weeks to go in the FedEx Cup race, Power is currently on track to move inside the top 110 if he can maintain his current position through to the finish on Sunday.

The top 125 finishers on the FedEx Cup list are guaranteed a full PGA Tour playing card for next season.

See the latest scores from the Barbasol Championship here >

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie