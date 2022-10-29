Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 29 October 2022
Seamus Power takes share of lead at Bermuda Championship ahead of final round

The Waterford native shot a third successive 65 at the Port Royal Golf Course.

Seamus Power.
Image: Joe Robbins

SEAMUS POWER IS tied for the lead heading into the final round of the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The Waterford native shot a third successive 65 at the Port Royal Golf Course tournament to leave him tied with American Ben Griffin on 18 under. 

Power sealed his place on the top of the leaderboard late in the third round, which started out with four straight birdies. Further birdies followed on 11, 16 and 17, with a double bogey on the par-three 13th the only blemish on his round. 

Taiwan’s Chun-An Yu and Australia’s Aaron Baddeley sit two shots adrift on 16 under.

