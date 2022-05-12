Membership : Access or Sign Up
Seamus Power off to flying start with first round 66 on PGA Tour in Texas

The first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson is taking place.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 May 2022, 7:15 PM
Seamus Power (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SEAMUS POWER HAS made a terrific start to the AT&T Byron Nelson by firing a first round of 66 to lie joint fourth at the event in Texas.

Played at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, the pace has been set in this year’s PGA Tour event by Colombian Sebastian Munoz after his stunning round of 60 sees him on 12-under par.

Munoz carded a back nine of 28, eight-under, to surge clear, with American Peter Malnati in second place on -8 and Chilean Mito Pereira on -7 in third.

Power is well in the mix after a strong finish as he birdied his last two holes. The Waterford native made ground early on with three birdies on the spin between the 4th and 6th holes. He reached the turn at three-under before further birdies arrived on the par-four 11th and the par-three 15th.

Power’s only bogey of the day came at the next hole, the par-four 16th, but he rebounded impressively to pick up shots on the 17th and 18th.

He has enjoyed an excellent season, despite missing cuts at his last two events since finishing in a tie for 27th in his first Major appearance at the Masters in April. Since January, Power has had three top-ten finishes.

The only other Irish player in action is Cork’s John Murphy and he is currently +3 after 14 holes. The Kinsale golfer birdied the first to make a fine start but then dropped shots at his next three holes. After that run, he has steadied his challenge with nine pars and just one further bogey since.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie