Seamus Power moves to 40th in the world rankings to confirm spot in next two Majors

The Waterford native will play at the US Open in June and the Open in July.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 23 May 2022, 2:06 PM
Seamus Power in action yesterday.
Image: Sue Ogrocki
Image: Sue Ogrocki

SEAMUS POWER HAS matched his career high ranking of 40th in the world after his top 10 finish in the PGA Championship, the second Major of the year.

Power finished with a two-over 72 in yesterday’s final round at Southern Hills in Oklahoma. That left him one-under for the tournament and four shots behind the pair that contested the play-off in Justin Thomas, the eventual winner, and Will Zalatoris.

The result has confirmed that Power will feature in the remaining two Majors of the year, the US Open at Brookline from 16-19 June and The Open at St Andrews in Scotland on 14-17 July. The result in only his second ever Major appearance has lifted Power to 40th in the latest Official World Golf Rankings, matching his ranking after the Masters in Augusta. It represents a jump from the status of 72nd at the end of 2021 and from 342nd this time last year.

Power’s current ranking means he is exempt for the upcoming Majors with the top 50 guaranteed places at The Open and the top 60 securing spots at the US Open.

Mito Pereira, the long time final round leader yesterday, was amongst the biggest jumpers in the rankings as he went from 100th to 49th to ensure he will play at the remaining 2022 Major events as well.

Shane Lowry goes up one place to 26th in the world after he finished in a tie for 23rd while Rory McIlroy is down one to 8th. The new PGA champion Justin Thomas moves up four places to fifth in the world.

Power had began the day three-under after Saturday’s third round of 67 but was unable to build on it with an early setback of a double bogey on the 2nd. After that the Waterford native’s form was extremely solid as he recorded 15 pars overall and recorded just one further dropped shot. He finished in a tie for 9th alongside Brandon Steele, Tom Hoge and Abraham Ancer.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Read next:

