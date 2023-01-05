Strong start by Seamus Power with five-under first round in Hawaii

SEAMUS POWER BEGAN his 2023 year on the PGA Tour in a bright fashion with a five-under 68 in Hawaii today in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The calendar-year opening tournament is an invitation only event at the Kapalua Resort in Maui and the Waterford native got off to a flying start.

Power, out in the second grouping along with Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, is currently in a tie for fifth.

The majority of the field are still in action with Collin Morikawa the current leader on -8, while Hughes is in the clubhouse leader after his 66.

The 35-year-old Power dropped a shot early on the par-three 2nd but recovered impressively with three birdies on the bounce between the 3rd and 5th, and he picked up another shot on the 9th to reach the turn at three-under.

Power kept the momentum going with birdies on the 10th and 12th, a bogey on the 13th did not derail his charge as further birdies arrived on the 14th and 15th to see him climb to six-under.

He was briefly in a tie for the lead with Hughes but a bogey on the 17th saw him slip back and finish on five-under.

Power is currently number one in the FedEx Cup rankings after finishing 2022 with a win in October in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, before November saw him finish tied third at the WWT Championship at Mayakoba and tied fifth at the RSM Classic.