Seamus Power in tie for second heading into into final round in Florida

SEAMUS POWER IS in a tie for second, two shots off the lead, heading into the final round of the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour.

Power’s three-under par 68 in today’s third round saw him move to eight-under for the tournament with leader Keith Mitchell on ten-under. Power will be part of the final pairing tomorrow alongside Mitchell, teeing off at 5.50pm (Irish time) at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

The Waterford native began the day in a tie for sixth, one shot off the lead. He only dropped one shot today, bogeying the par-four 9th, with birdies arriving on the par-four 6th and 7th holes, the par-five 11th and the par-three 15th.

Power is in a tie with Mackenzie Hughes and Peter Malnati, while Cameron Young, Brendon Todd and Chandler Phillips are all in contention on seven-under.

Advertisement

Leader Mitchell carded a five-under 66 today, including a remarkable six-under 29 on his back nine. He picked up four shots in his last three holes with birdies on the 16 and 17, before an eagle on the par-four 18th, when he holed out from the fairway.