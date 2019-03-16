Power strikes gold as he hits first hole-in-one of career at Sawgrass

SEAMUS POWER BECAME the third player to card a hole-in-one at this week’s Players Championship, nailing an eight-iron from 155 yards to record the first ace of his PGA Tour career.

The Waterford native got his third round underway in spectacular fashion at Sawgrass, as he watched his tee-shot at the par-three third pitch just short of the hole and trickle in.

☘️ Hole-in-one ☘️



On the eve of St. Patrick's Day, @Power4Seamus has the luck of the Irish on his side. 🇮🇪#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/0ZoOis99AA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2019

Power became just the fourth player to have an ace on that hole in the tournament’s history, but continued a remarkable run of hole-in-ones this week after earlier efforts from Ryan Moore and Sungjae Im.

The 32-year-old, who carded a 67 on Friday, was unable to build on his strong start through the round, though, as he dropped shots at the seventh, 12th, 13th and 15th.

But Power finished strongly to card a third-round of one-over and that sees him currently sit in a tie for 54th on two-under for the tournament.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: