Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Power strikes gold as he hits first hole-in-one of career at Sawgrass

The Waterford native hit an inch-perfect eight iron during the third round of the Players Championship.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 10:00 PM
25 minutes ago 1,294 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4547195

SEAMUS POWER BECAME the third player to card a hole-in-one at this week’s Players Championship, nailing an eight-iron from 155 yards to record the first ace of his PGA Tour career.

The Waterford native got his third round underway in spectacular fashion at Sawgrass, as he watched his tee-shot at the par-three third pitch just short of the hole and trickle in. 

Power became just the fourth player to have an ace on that hole in the tournament’s history, but continued a remarkable run of hole-in-ones this week after earlier efforts from Ryan Moore and Sungjae Im. 

The 32-year-old, who carded a 67 on Friday, was unable to build on his strong start through the round, though, as he dropped shots at the seventh, 12th, 13th and 15th.

But Power finished strongly to card a third-round of one-over and that sees him currently sit in a tie for 54th on two-under for the tournament. 

