Sunday 16 January 2022
Seamus Power in a tie for third ahead of final round at Sony Open

The 34-year-old Waterford native shot a bogey-free round of five-under 65 to move to 14-under.

By AFP Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 8:49 AM
Seamus Power at the 17th tee.
Image: Matt York
Image: Matt York

RUSSELL HENLEY FIRED five birdies in a three-under par 67 on Saturday to stay atop the leaderboard at the Sony Open, where Ireland’s Seamus Power is four shots back in a tie for third.

Henley, who won the first of his three US PGA titles in his tour debut at the Sony Open in 2013, couldn’t match the fireworks of Friday at Waialae Country Club.

But his 18-under par total of 192 was enough to stay two strokes in front of Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who charged up the leaderboard with a seven-under par 63 that featured seven birdies.

Power registered three birdies in his final four holes to stay in contention for his second PGA Tour title, with the world number 63 currently on track to break into the top 50 in the rankings for the first time.

The 34-year-old Waterford native shot a bogey-free round of five-under 65 to move to 14-under for the tournament, alongside Adam Svensson, Matt Kuchar and Li Haotong.

– Additional reporting by Paul Dollery

– © AFP 2022 

