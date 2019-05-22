Waterford's Power grateful for chance to come home and play Irish Open

SÉAMUS POWER WILL make his first full professional appearance in Ireland this summer after the Waterford native received a sponsor’s invite to play in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Power, who is enjoying an excellent season on the PGA Tour, played in the Irish Open as an amateur in 2005 and then again in 2013, having studied at East Tennessee State University and carved out a successful collegiate career in the States.

Power has been in excellent form on the PGA Tour this season. Source: William Howard

The 32-year-old is currently ranked 108th in the FedEx Cup standings, and while he still has work to do to secure his PGA Tour card for next season, has hit a rich vein of form with recent top-six finishes at the RBC Heritage and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, as well as a tie for 13th at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Power, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics alongside Pádraig Harrington, will return to Lahinch Golf Club between 4-7 July, having lost to Paul McGinley’s younger brother, Michael, in the South of Ireland Championship at the Co Clare links back in 2013.

“I am thrilled to be making my home debut at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and I cannot wait for it to come around,” he said. “I have to thank Dubai Duty Free for extending this invite and for Paul McGinley to help make this happen.

“Although I play my golf in the USA, I am a very proud Irishman and it will be a really special moment for me to tee it up in front of my home fans as a professional, especially at a classic Irish links course like Lahinch Golf Club.

“Hopefully I’ll get great support from the fans and it promises to be a great week.”

The 2019 Irish Open will be hosted by McGinley, who takes over from Rory McIlroy, with the likes of Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood and Danny Willett already confirmed to be part of the field.

In addition to Power’s sponsor’s invite, Northern Irishman Cormac Sharvin, who has been playing on the Challenge Tour and has a European Tour top-20 finish under his belt in 2019 at the Kenya Open, and Gavin Moynihan — winner of the 2018 GolfSixes for Team Ireland alongside Paul Dunne — have also received invites for Lahinch from Sport Ireland.

Absolutely delighted to be able to say I will be @LahinchGolfClub in July for the @DDFIrishOpen.

Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen and cannot wait to play on home soil!! @PrizeBull2000 will surely be seen on the grounds — Seamus Power (@Power4Seamus) May 21, 2019 Source: Seamus Power /Twitter

