This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford's Power grateful for chance to come home and play Irish Open

The 32-year-old has received a sponsor’s invite to play at Lahinch in July.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 22 May 2019, 1:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,252 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4646771

SÉAMUS POWER WILL make his first full professional appearance in Ireland this summer after the Waterford native received a sponsor’s invite to play in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Power, who is enjoying an excellent season on the PGA Tour, played in the Irish Open as an amateur in 2005 and then again in 2013, having studied at East Tennessee State University and carved out a successful collegiate career in the States.

GOLF: MAY 04 PGA - Wells Fargo Championship Power has been in excellent form on the PGA Tour this season. Source: William Howard

The 32-year-old is currently ranked 108th in the FedEx Cup standings, and while he still has work to do to secure his PGA Tour card for next season, has hit a rich vein of form with recent top-six finishes at the RBC Heritage and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, as well as a tie for 13th at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Power, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics alongside Pádraig Harrington, will return to Lahinch Golf Club between 4-7 July, having lost to Paul McGinley’s younger brother, Michael, in the South of Ireland Championship at the Co Clare links back in 2013.

“I am thrilled to be making my home debut at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and I cannot wait for it to come around,” he said. “I have to thank Dubai Duty Free for extending this invite and for Paul McGinley to help make this happen.

“Although I play my golf in the USA, I am a very proud Irishman and it will be a really special moment for me to tee it up in front of my home fans as a professional, especially at a classic Irish links course like Lahinch Golf Club.

“Hopefully I’ll get great support from the fans and it promises to be a great week.”

The 2019 Irish Open will be hosted by McGinley, who takes over from Rory McIlroy, with the likes of Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood and Danny Willett already confirmed to be part of the field. 

In addition to Power’s sponsor’s invite, Northern Irishman Cormac Sharvin, who has been playing on the Challenge Tour and has a European Tour top-20 finish under his belt in 2019 at the Kenya Open, and Gavin Moynihan — winner of the 2018 GolfSixes for Team Ireland alongside Paul Dunne — have also received invites for Lahinch from Sport Ireland. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie