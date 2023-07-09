Power finishes with impressive 64 at John Deere Classic

SÉAMUS POWER HAS finished on 15-under overall at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois after closing out his tournament with an impressive 64 in the final round.

Power opened with a birdie and an eagle on the first two holes before grabbing three birdies in-a-row on the fourth, fifth and sixth holes. He added another birdie on the 14th and a bogey on the next hole before picking up one more birdie on the 17th to bring his round to a strong finish.

That leaves him in a tie for 12th with the late starters still out on the course.

Sepp Straka of Austria currently leads on 21-under after carding a nine-under 62 in his final round while American Brendan Todd is two shots back in second place through 13 holes.

Advertisement

Follow the live leaderboard here