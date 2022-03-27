Scottie too hot to handle for Power as he turns attention to Masters debut

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER ENDED Seamus Power’s run at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as he booked his place in the semi-finals with a three and two win at Austin Country Club.

Irishman Power had topped his opening group to help solidify his place inside the top 50 to earn a maiden Masters appearance, and followed that up by defeating England’s Tyrrell Hatton in the last 16 on Saturday.

Scheffler, though, proved a match too far for the 35-year-old from Waterford as the American chased a tournament victory which would see him move top of the world rankings.

Power had fought back from going two down after six holes to tie heading into the back nine, before Scheffler stepped things up from the par-five 12th.

Scottie Scheffler pumps his fist after making a birdie on the 13th. Source: David Buono

Scheffler secured victory with an eagle from 91 feet on the 16th and will go on to play Dustin Johnson, who beat Brooks Koepka two up.

Power will take what he can out of a “fun week” before then opting to sit out the Valero Texas Open ahead of his debut at Augusta.

“It’s my first time playing this tournament, so overall it’s been a positive appearance,” he said.

It’s an unusual feeling (after you lose), but it’s been a good finish in a very good field so there is something positive in that.”

Scheffler, meanwhile, will not let the prospect of becoming world number one ahead of Jon Rahm, who had earlier lost to Koepka after 19 Holes in the last 16, distract him.

“I wouldn’t say I’m in a rush really to do anything out here,” said Scheffler, who had earlier edged out defending champion Billy Horschel.

“I’m just enjoying myself out here and trying to do the best I can and to compete.”