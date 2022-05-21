Impressive Power is clubhouse leader at PGA championship after third-round 67

IRELAND’S SÉAMUS POWER is the clubhouse leader after an impressive third-round display in the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club. His three-under 67 leaves him on three-under for the tournament, and just four shots off the current leader Mito Pereira of Chile.

In just his second major appearance, Power grabbed six birdies in all, including back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes, and four birdies between the 12th and 17th holes. That leaves him in joint-sixth and nicely positioned heading into the final day.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky Sports after his third round, a delighted Power said:

“I felt comfortable today. It was 180 degrees and just trying to figure out the golf course, you’re basically learning a new sport. We did our best with it, and those birdies made all the difference.

“You’re still hoping nobody gets too far away but my game feels good and seeing a few putts go in towards the end of the round was nice and gives you a lot of confidence. So hopefully it’ll be good tomorrow.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!